Animal shelter sees heightened interest in adoptions during social isolation

While the Grand County Animal Shelter has seen an uptick in cat adoptions since the COVID-19 outbreak, Smokey, Jorah and Roosevelt are still waiting for their forever homes.

As folks are stuck at home, more people are seeking furry companionship, and the Grand County Animal Shelter has seen a growing interest in pet adoptions.

Grand County’s animal shelter had nine cats prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Since the outbreak, four have been adopted and four more are in foster homes, Animal Care and Control Corporal Mary Ann Kerstiens said.

Of the nine felines, the only cat still at the shelter is a 14-year-old named “Keeper.” The black and white short hair is working through some digestive issues, so the shelter is monitoring him with the veterinarian to make sure he feels better before he goes to a forever home.

As for the dogs, Kerstiens said there were several adoptions prior to the outbreak, so there have only been three adoptable canines at the shelter. These three dogs are still waiting for the right home since they all need certain accommodations.

Roosevelt and Jorah, a pit bull cross and a husky, don’t get along with certain dogs and need a home without other dogs, Kerstiens said. As for 4-year-old Smokey, he’s a jumper and needs a high fence to make sure he doesn’t run away.

“Unfortunately, there aren’t many people up here who do not already have another dog or have a high enough fence to keep Smokey from jumping it,” Kerstiens explained via email. “The right person will come along for all of them.”

Luckily, all three dogs still get their energy out during play groups and daily walks that continue to be provided by the shelter.

Anyone thinking about adopting a pet right now should make sure they can commit to keeping and caring for the pet after stay-at-home restrictions are removed and life gets busy again.

Kerstiens offered a couple tips for pet owners during social isolation. She emphasized the importance of keeping animals on a leash during walks to avoid other people’s personal space if dogs try to interact with one another.

If people are having a hard time financially and are struggling to feed their animals, Mountain Family Center offers pet food along with human food at its pantry locations in Granby and Kremmling.

Grand County Pet Pals is also still offering vouchers to get your dog or cat spayed or neutered by a local veterinarian. Contact the shelter to find out more.

The animal shelter is open for adoptions by appointment. Call 970-887-2988 for more information.