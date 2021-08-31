Annual closures begin for elk rut in Rocky Mountain National Park

Beginning today, Rocky Mountain National Park officials will put annual closures in place for travel on foot or horse off established roadways or designated trails due to the annual elk rut.

The closures are daily from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. through Oct. 31 and are effective in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow in Rocky Mountain National Park.

In 2020, the closure time extended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to a significant increase in visitors approaching elk in previous years when the morning meadow closures lifted.

Fishing in the Fall River, Thompson River or Colorado River within the posted areas remain the same as previous years and are closed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The purpose of the closures is to prevent disturbance and harassment of elk during their fall mating period and to enhance visitor elk viewing opportunities. As always, elk calling and the use of spotlights or vehicle headlights for spotting wildlife is prohibited in Rocky Mountain National Park.