Annual mushroom foray comes to Granby

A variety of mushroom species seen growing on Monarch Lake Trail in Granby. The North American Mycological Association is hosting the 60th annual foray in Granby at Snow Mountain Ranch.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

Granby’s Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA of the Rockies will be the site for the 60th annual North American Mycological Association foray for mushrooms.

Starting Aug. 12 through Aug. 15, North American Mycological Society members, including professional mycologists, mushroom lovers and nature enthusiasts, will gather to hunt for mushrooms, identify them and learn about them. On half-day and full-day forays over the course of the weekend, amateur mycologists will gather mushrooms for identification.

In addition to the forays, there will be a number of lectures and workshops about the uses of different species, including in art, food, clothing and health.

Amy Honan, the curator of fungi for Western Colorado University, will serve as Chief Mycologist with Dr. Andrew Wilson of the Denver Botanic Gardens leading the identification team.

Wilson’s team will label the mushrooms and preserve any important discoveries in the Denver Botanic Gardens for researchers to access.

Jon Summers, president of the Colorado Mycological Society, will teach a beginner’s class for first-time hunters.

Artists Alissa Allen and Rose Tursi will offer workshops on fiber dyeing with mushrooms and miniature mushroom terrariums, respectively. Painter Teresa Kenney’s work will be on display, inspired by her walks in the woods.

For the culinary inclined, wild food experts Trent and Kristen Blizzard will provide a mushroom cooking demonstration.

The foray is being co-hosted by the Pikes Peak Mycological Society and the Colorado Mycological Society.

To learn more about the North American Mycological Association and register for the foray, visit http://www.namyco.org .