Annual Progressive Dinner tours Fraser Valley to support local libraries

Winter is teasing us: It's cold one day, warm the next. It snows today, melts tomorrow. But the Fraser Valley Progressive Dinner is not a tease. It's a definite happening on Wednesday evening, Dec. 6.

Organized by the Friends of Grand County Library, the dinner benefits the libraries of Grand County while giving you an opportunity to experience some of the valley's best restaurants.

There's a walking route for those who like to get some exercise between courses, and a bus route traveling to restaurants a little farther away. Both routes begin with appetizers and wine/drinks, and move on to soup and salad, followed by an entrée and more wine, and ending with dessert and coffee or tea. If you would like to extend your evening after dessert, there is an after-dinner get together, with drinks, at Smokin' Moe's Ribhouse & Saloon.

This year's Blue Route (Bus) goes to Vertical Bistro & Tap, Creekside Café at the Crooked Creek Saloon, Tabernash Tavern, and Carver's Bakery Café. The Orange Route (Walking) goes to Idlewild Spirits Distillery, The Peak Bistro and Brewery, Fontenot's Fresh Seafood & Grill, and Leo's Kitchen. Both tours finish at Smokin' Moe's.

The bus route meets at 4:50 p.m. on Lion's Gate Drive behind the Winter Park Town Hall. The walking route meets at 5:30 p.m. at Idlewild Spirits Distillery.

Reservations for the event can be made at the Fraser Valley Library or at the Friends' website: http://www.friendsofgrandcountylibrary.org. Cost, including tips, is $60 for members (limit four spots) and $75 for non-members.

There are only a few seats left on the bus route but lots of space for hearty souls willing to do the walking route. Join us for this year's dinner and enjoy good food and good company while supporting the local libraries.