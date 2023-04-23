Applications open for community garden beds at four locations across Grad County

The Grand Community Gardens are open for the public to plant vegetables and experience the satisfaction of eating homegrown food. The garden beds are located in Kremmling. Hot Sulphur Spring and Granby.

Merilyn Hunter/Courtesy Photo

Residents who have a green thumb or are interested in vegetable gardening in Grand County can utilize the Grand Community Gardens. Whether residents are new to gardening or have a great deal of gardening experience, the community garden beds offer a place to plant.

The community aspect provides gardeners a chance to discuss with neighbors what’s growing and what’s not. With snow still on the ground, it’s hard to imagine that the summer growing season is just a few months away.

According Grand Community Gardens President Merilyn Hunter, vegetables considered cool-season crops grow best in Grand County. These include lettuce, spinach, kale, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. Root vegetables such as carrots, beets, potatoes and many others thrive as well.

Now is the time buy seeds either from local stores or by ordering online – vegetable seeds sell out fast. The community gardens have raised garden beds that are fenced and irrigated. The garden beds are open to interested gardeners for a rental fee.

There are garden sites in Kremmling at the Middle Park Fairgrounds, in Hot Sulphur Springs at the Town Park, and in Granby at Morales Park.

Visit GrandCommunityGardens.org to find garden site applications, in addition to a wealth of high altitude gardening information under the tab labeled “2016 Gardening Class Notes.”