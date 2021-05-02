Applications open Monday for $28B in restaurant grants

Starting Monday, restaurants hit hard in the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for some of the $28.6 billion funding for grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The Small Business Administration will open applications for the fund at 10 a.m. Monday on the SBA website, over the phone and through certain point of sale providers, including Square and Toast.

Businesses can receive funding equal to their pandemic losses up to $10 million, with a maximum of $5 million per physical location. Grant recipients aren’t required to pay back the money as long as it’s used for eligible expenses before March 11, 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit http://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund or call 844-279-9989.