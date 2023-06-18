Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and partners receive award for fire recovery efforts

Representatives from the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland and partner groups receive 2022 Chief's Honor Awards for their work on fire recovery.

USDA Forest Service/Courtesy photo

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore gave the service’s highest recognition, a 2022 Chief’s Honor Award, to the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland and community partners that assisted the forests in fire recovery after the 2020 fires.

The national forests saw five significant wildfires in 2020, including the East Troublesome, Williams Fork and Cameron Peak fires. Community partners recognized with the award included Grand, Larimer and Boulder counties, Northern Water, Big Thompson Watershed Coalition, Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Watershed Center, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed and the City of Greeley.

At the start of the Cameron Peak fire, the Forest Service brought together community partners to start planning post-fire recovery. The Forest Service created the Post-Fire Collaborative Assessment and Recovery Team, which Larimer County facilitated, allowing the Forest Service to replicate the team in Grand and Boulder counties.

A Forest Service news release stated the teams provided the foundation for successful fire recoveries by preparing, planning and implementing recovery actions that continue today.