Arapaho Forest plans pile burns

Pile burning in several locations throughout the Arapaho National Forest may take place this week if conditions allow.

In the Winter Park area, small hand-built piles are scattered in West Elk Creek, two miles west of town, and other hand-piles are on the west side of the upper Little Vasquez drainage along Forest Service Road 156 west of Winter Park Resort.

Larger machine-built piles are located east of the Henderson Mill along Keyser Ridge.

Near Fraser, small piles are set up on Forest Service Road 159 between the East Elk and Vasquez drainages and near Crooked Creek south of the Young Life Ranch, four miles west of town, while larger piles are along County Road 73 and at the Leland Creek trailhead in the Fraser Experimental Forest.

Additional smaller piles are north of the High Lonesome trailhead off of County Road 84 near the High Lonesome hut four miles north of Tabernash.

Conditions are evaluated each day to determine if ignition will take place. Ignitions are generally expected to begin after 10 a.m. and will cease several hours before sunset.