Arapaho National Forest names new Sulphur District Ranger

Shoshana Cooper



Shoshana Cooper has been selected as the new district ranger for the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho National Forest.

Cooper replaces Jon Morrissey, who retired in December, and begins her new position Monday.

Cooper is moving to Grand County from the Idaho Panhandle National Forests where she served as the public affairs officer and tribal liaison, according to a release from the forest service. She started her career with the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest Region at the Colville National Forest from 2006-2010.

After a brief period working in the private sector, she stepped int the executive assistance position on the Idaho Panhandle in July 2010. She was promoted to public affairs officer in 2016. Cooper recently completed a temporary assignment as Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Rio Grande National Forest in Monte Vista.

Raised in a small rural community, Shoshana was active in 4-H and spent most of her time outdoors. She comes to Grand County with her two sons, ages 15 and 17.

“I look forward to living in a small town again and becoming part of the Grand County community,” Cooper said in the release.