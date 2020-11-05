Arapaho National Forest reopens Friday in Grand

Arapaho National Forest will move down to Stage 2 fire restrictions in Grand County on Thursday, meaning fires are still banned but the forest is open to other uses.

The forest remains closed east of the Continental Divide and around fire areas. The decision comes after reviews of short and long term weather forecasts.

Temperatures west of the divide in Grand have remained cooler, allowing snow to melt slowly and moisture to be absorbed by the fuels. High amounts of snow are forecasted for the weekend.

Officials will be meeting again Saturday to consider opening the Arapaho Forest east of the divide, where conditions are expected to be dryer.

The Arapaho National Forest Sulphur Ranger District closed to all public use Oct. 22.