Arapaho National Forest reopens Friday in Grand
Arapaho National Forest will move down to Stage 2 fire restrictions in Grand County on Thursday, meaning fires are still banned but the forest is open to other uses.
The forest remains closed east of the Continental Divide and around fire areas. The decision comes after reviews of short and long term weather forecasts.
Temperatures west of the divide in Grand have remained cooler, allowing snow to melt slowly and moisture to be absorbed by the fuels. High amounts of snow are forecasted for the weekend.
Officials will be meeting again Saturday to consider opening the Arapaho Forest east of the divide, where conditions are expected to be dryer.
The Arapaho National Forest Sulphur Ranger District closed to all public use Oct. 22.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User