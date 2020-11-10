Arapahoe Basin opens for the season with a surprise day-of announcement
ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has done it again, announcing a surprise opening Monday afternoon.
The ski area announced on social media at about 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, that it would be open for the day. According to A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth’s blog, the ski area’s High Noon trail, served by the Black Mountain Express, is open until 4:30 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, the lift will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A-Basin spokesperson Katherine Fuller said that as snow continued to fall Monday, the ski area reached its 18-inch goal for the snow base and made the decision to open. She said A-Basin has had a few good days of snowmaking recently and that natural snow over the past few helped the ski area open.
“We just decided today,” Fuller said Monday. “We meant what we said when we said we were going to try to get open as soon as we can.”
In reference to the surprise opening, Fuller said the ski area is trying to keep things “mellow” for COVID reasons. With only one run open, Fuller said A-Basin wants to keep visitation in line with the ski area’s capacity restrictions.
Henceroth encouraged anyone with an A-Basin season or day pass to come to the newly opened mountain, and he said Ikon Pass holders can ski or ride Monday without a reservation. Visitors will need a reservation starting Tuesday. He wrote that lift tickets must be purchased in advance online and that tickets are available through Dec. 18.
