 Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers 5-day pass for college students | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers 5-day pass for college students

News News |

Antonio Olivero
Summit Daily
Skiers and riders walk through the base area March 17 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County.
Ashley Low/For the Summit Daily News

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area this week announced it will offer a five-day pass this winter for current college students.

The pass has no blackout dates, and individual days can be used at any time throughout the season. Students must provide proof of fall semester enrollment with at least six credits.

The College 5-Pack is available online for $269. For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com/tickets-and-passes/season-passes.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more