Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers 5-day pass for college students

Skiers and riders walk through the base area March 17 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County.

Ashley Low/For the Summit Daily News

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area this week announced it will offer a five-day pass this winter for current college students.

The pass has no blackout dates, and individual days can be used at any time throughout the season. Students must provide proof of fall semester enrollment with at least six credits.

The College 5-Pack is available online for $269. For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com/tickets-and-passes/season-passes .