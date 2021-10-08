Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers 5-day pass for college students
Summit Daily
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area this week announced it will offer a five-day pass this winter for current college students.
The pass has no blackout dates, and individual days can be used at any time throughout the season. Students must provide proof of fall semester enrollment with at least six credits.
The College 5-Pack is available online for $269. For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com/tickets-and-passes/season-passes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers 5-day pass for college students
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area this week announced it will offer a five-day pass this winter for current college students.