Arborist Korey Lofy wins regional award

Arborist Korey Lofy in his element. Pamela Lofy/Courtesy Photo



The International Society of Arboriculture recently honored a Grand County Arborist with the 2021 Arborist of the Year award.

Korey Lofy, the owner-operator of Grand County Arborist, said he was delighted to win, but that the real importance of his work in Middle Park centers on helping the overall ecosystem in the county, which has been challenged by warmer temperatures, drought and the threat of wildfires.

“I’m a certified arborist and we are held to higher standards than just a tree cutter or tree trimmer,” he says. “How do we raise the bar to do the right thing not for trees only but for the forest and the landscape? It’s all related.”

Lofy, who operates his business out of Granby and serves all of Grand County, is an ISA certified arborist who has a wide range of experience in the urban forestry, forest recreation and communications. He has worked across the country, logging tree experience as a ground tech, climber, bucket truck operator and as a residential consulting arborist..

He also hosts of podcast in his field called “Discovering Forestry,” where he shows his expertise as a plant health technician.

Lofy started Grand County Arborist in 2019 with a focus on saving local trees and landscapes. He does this by using an Integrated Pest Management Plan that is tree specific and includes a holistic approach. This approach includes a tree and property investigation, considering the overall tree environment, water and nutrient issues, and property insect and disease diagnosis.

Lofy is notching up to full-bore with his locally grown business. He likes to say that “treatment without diagnosis is malpractice. That’s why we take the extra steps to investigate the details.”

He helps with planning and layout for a variety of landscape types in Grand County and he adheres closely to best management practices for abating wildfire risk to landscapes and homes. Learn more at GCArborist@gmail.com .