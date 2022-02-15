Areas in Rocky close for raptor nesting season
Rocky Mountain National Park closed the Lumpy Ridge and Loch Vale areas on Tuesday for seasonal raptor nesting.
In the Loch Vale area, the Cathedral Wall and the areas above the Loch Vale-Sky Pond Trail.
Checkerboard Rock, Lightning Rock, Batman Rock, Batman Pinnacle, Sundance, Thunder Buttress, The Parish, Bookmark Pinnacle, The Left Book, Bookmark, Twin Owls, Rock One and the Needle are closed in the Lumpy Ridge area.
The closures include all climbing routes, outcroppings, cliffs, faces, ascent and descent routes and climber access trails to the named rock formations.
The closures run until July 31, though they may be rescinded earlier or extended based on the raptor nesting season.
The purpose of the closures is to protect nesting birds of prey and prevent human disturbances.
For more information, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo/raptor-closures.htm.
