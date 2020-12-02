Arrest made following string of Kremmling car break-ins

Thanks to a call from a concerned resident, Kremmling police have arrested a man in connection with a recent string of car thefts.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Kremmling police were called to 5th and Eagle avenues when a resident saw a man going through people’s vehicles. Officers found the man, later identified as Chance Morris, 19, of Craig.

Morris allegedly had property from a number of unlocked vehicles on him, and was arrested on two counts of criminal trespassing and three counts of attempted criminal trespassing.

Kremmling Police Chief Hiram Rivera said the department continues to investigate whether Morris was involved in other break-ins over the weekend of Nov. 20.

According to Kremmling police, 20 cars were reportedly broken into over the weekend with numerous items stolen. KPD Officer Hicks identified that Morris’ sneakers matched shoe prints found near some of the burglarized cars.

Many of the cars were left unlocked, and Rivera urged residents to be vigilant about locking their cars and not keeping valuables inside them.

“What I’ve found is this type of crime is a crime of opportunity and convenience so I try to encourage folks to make it as inconvenient as possible,” Rivera said.

KPD is working with the district attorney’s office to investigate and prosecute the case. Morris is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.