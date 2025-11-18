Artist spotlight: Meet Isa Spivey, Fraser songwriter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Isa Spivey poses with Guitar on public lands outside Fraser, CO.

Ainsley Hobart/Courtesy Photo

Grand County, Colorado: thin air, winters that bite, mountains that loom over ranch land. It’s a place built on ski runs, cattle drives and the stubborn endurance of people who call it home.

Hidden among the ranchers, resort workers and drifters is a quieter community: the musicians who shape the county’s culture. One of them is Isabella “Isa” Spivey, a singer-songwriter who made her local debut at Fraser’s Simple Coffee on Nov. 15.

Spivey doesn’t announce herself with volume or glitter. Instead, she tunes her guitar as chairs scrape against the ground. Amongst the murmurs of conversation, there’s the quiet focus of someone who has been performing her entire life.

“Every time I perform, there’s this weird autopilot. I’m truly focused, but also very relaxed. I’m one with my music. Nothing else matters. Nobody can touch me.” Isa Spivey, Fraser songwriter

Roots of a musician

“I started singing when I was six or seven,” Spivey said. “That was my only instrument for a long time, and then I just never stopped.”

She explained that, for her, music was like a sport; she felt connected to it and was good at it, but she didn’t realize her passion for it until she grew older.

“When I was in primary school, I’d get in trouble because I’d be humming in class and wouldn’t even realize it,” she said, reflecting on her musical beginnings.

Spivey grew up in Arkansas, with a mother who sang and played piano, even fronted a college band called Academic Probation.

“My mom always had a good ear,” Spivey recalled. “She knew what songs fit my voice well, and she knew what songs I did better than others. She was a guide in a sense, even if it was subtle.”

Her parents encouraged her musical endeavors through changing scenery. Spivey was born in Arkansas and raised in South Africa. Since then, home has meant many different places. Each move left its mark. Arkansas gave her roots, South Africa gave her refinement and Colorado gave her exploration.

“From the age of 11 to 16, I lived in South Africa. That was a period where I was singing competitively: opera, theater, classical stuff. But I wasn’t writing music yet,” she said. “It wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I started formally writing.”

Edited in Tezza with: REWIND Ainsley Hobart/Courtesy Photo

Creative songwriting methods

For Spivey, songwriting isn’t a formula. It’s a scavenger hunt. Her songs are a collage of inspiration plucked from the air.

“Sometimes it’s literally a word, a phrase, an experience with a person,” she explained. “I’ve even created songs from misheard lyrics. One time, I thought the line was ‘your blue eyes don’t own me.’ It wasn’t — but I wrote a whole song out of that mistake.”

Spivey spun one misunderstood lyric into a song of her own called “Fake.” A song about control in relationships and the false luster of inauthentic human connection, still holds a special place in her arsenal.

That’s her gift. She takes the scraps of everyday life, the dumb things people say, the poetic things they don’t realize they’ve said, and turns them into something you can feel in your bones.

Take “Slow Season,” a recent original inspired by a passing remark from a friend: “I wish summer would slow down.”

From that seed, Spivey wrote:

“We’re trading rays for snowflakes

the sun’s gonna set about midday.

Is there space in your time change?

Can you fill me in?”

It’s deceptively simple, almost conversational. But in those lines, you hear the rhythm of mountain life. The way seasons flip like a switch and daylight shrinks until it feels like the world is closing in.

Spivey doesn’t belabor the metaphor. She lets the image do the work. That’s her style: observational, poetic, but grounded in the everyday. It’s not nature worship, not escapism. It’s just experience, translated into sound.

A local debut

Spivey’s performance at Simple coffee marked her first full set in two years. Sitting under the soft glow of the coffee shop lights, the hum of people filled the room as the community trickled in. Patrons poured each other wine and shared stories about their days, while Spivey faced the growing crowd, guitar slung over her shoulder, breathing through her nerves. Then the sound of her first chords cut through the chatter.

“Every time I perform, there’s this weird autopilot,” she says. “I’m truly focused, but also very relaxed. I’m one with my music. Nothing else matters. Nobody can touch me.”

Spivey played twenty songs, some originals, some covers, each with their own character. As she hit her stride, the room shifted, and by the time Spivey finished her first set, the coffee shop was standing room only.

Spivey’s cover of “Don’t Forget Me” by Maggie Rogers sank the crowd into silence.

“I’m very quick to be judgmental towards myself,” Spivey admits. “But ultimately, I’m proud. I worked my ass off practicing.”

Building a music community

In a county not known for its music, Isa Spivey offers artists a reminder to go out and do something different. To her, it’s okay not to be the next big thing or fit into a specific genre. She just wants people to walk away feeling something.

“I want to transmit more to the listener by the way of words,” she said. “It’s all about sharing our experiences, we all come from different states, different cities, different walks of life.”

Her music proves that art doesn’t need to be perfect to be powerful. It just has to be real. And Isa Spivey is real.

Find Spivey playing in local cafés and bars tucked into the mountains of Grand County. Her voice echoing over the backdrop of the Rockies, here she’ll be, carving out her own sound. Not folk, not jazz, not opera. Just Isa.

And if you’re lucky enough to catch her live, you’ll leave understanding what she means when she says: “When I’m singing, I’m fully invested. I’m one with my music. Nothing else matters.”