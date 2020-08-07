Artists take brushes, spray paint to canvas for Fraser Mountain Mural Walk

Kaleb Darbonne may not have been a commissioned artist, but he happily grabbed a can of red spray paint to add his own creative touch to the community mural behind Fraser Valley Distilling.

The 6-year-old Fraser resident and his mom, Sam Darbonne, took their bikes out Friday to see the second annual Fraser Mountain Mural Festival, which was the Fraser Mountain Mural Walk this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

When asked if he was enjoying the art, Kaleb attempted to lick the community portrait. Darbonne reigned in her son’s artistic enthusiasm and agreed that he was happy to be out enjoying the event.

“We like it,” she said. “It’s something to get you out, especially on a day like this.”

Twenty artists spread out along the town’s main road to complete 8 by 8 foot murals. Local artists, along with some from across Colorado and the country, have two days to complete their work.

Fraser Valley residents Christina Senac and Ryan Sasso teamed up for this year’s mural, their first time participating in the event.

“We’re super stoked,” Senac said. “We saw it last year and thought, ‘Wow, that would be really fun to jump on.'”

The two have been pretty involved in community art, including work on a few of the painted ski chairs in Fraser. Senac said the mural for this event is a way to keep that involvement going.

Senac’s and Sasso’s mural was just starting to take shape by noon Friday. A round moon stood out against the black background as Senac added details to a wolf’s howling face. The mural is an ode the the community’s howling during quarantine earlier this year, she explained.

“We’re naming it ‘Come Together’ because the community just keeps coming together stronger and stronger,” Senac said.

The artists plan to add a mountain range, some of the buildings in Fraser and hands holding each other.

This year, the murals were spread throughout Fraser as a way to promote social distancing. A mobile guide with discounts and deals for nearby businesses along with a way to vote for murals is available at FraserMountainMuralFest.com.

Senac said that even spread out, tons of folks were stopping by to check out the murals. She added that the revised setup for the event made a lot of sense.

“I honestly think that it’s really great that they’re doing it as a walk this year rather than one space,” Senac said. “I think that opening it up to all the other businesses is really neat and helps everyone out in town, especially after all the stuff that’s been going on.”

Senac, Sasso and all muralists have until 4 p.m. Saturday to complete their pieces. Bidding closes 1 p.m. Sunday for anyone who wants to take a mural home.