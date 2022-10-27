ARTWalk returns to Granby with student artwork and performances

The art of Middle Park High Schoolers on display at Brickhouse 40 for ARTWalk this week. “There’s been an increased interest in local businesses wishing to host student art and give local youth the opportunity to perform or display for the public,” said Sarah Cichon-Douglas, community impact manager of Destination Granby.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Last year, Granby hosted an ARTWalk event that displayed East Grand School District students’ art throughout the town. The artwork centered around themes of resilience, gratitude and community to honor the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire.

Destination Granby is hosting the second iteration of the ARTWalk from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3. The event kicked off with the Granby Elementary Minniesingers band performing in the Granby Information Center parking lot. This year’s ARTWalk centers around the topic of storytelling, ranging from historical narratives about Grand County to accounts from individuals.

The theme of storytelling, along with new venues for student art differentiate this year’s walk from last year’s, said Sarah Cicon-Douglas, community impact manager at Destination Granby. New venues include Big Horn Bagels, Root Salon and Bowerbird’s Den.

ArtWalk locations Bighorn Bagels, 1 W. Agate Ave. #3: Art from Middle Park High School

The Bowerbird’s Den, 295 E. Agate Ave.: Art from fourth grade Fraser Valley Elementary students

Brickhouse 40, 320 E. Agate Ave.: Art from Middle Park High School

Granby Town Hall, Zero W. Jasper Ave.: Art from Granby Elementary

Rocky Mountain Roastery & Destination Granby, 516 E. Agate Ave.: Art from sixth grade East Grand Middle School students

Root Salon, 880 E. Garnet Ave.: Art from third grade Fraser Valley Elementary students

ArtWalk participants can travel through the student’s stories at six locations in Granby. The Bowerbird’s Den features Story Stones, where fourth grade students painted colorful images on rocks; Rocky Mountain Roastery and Destination Granby highlight student-made haunted houses in time for Halloween; Brickhouse 40 celebrates creations by local high school students, including photography, mixed media and journal entries.

“Storytelling is an essential element to the human experience. Students are exploring how our stories intertwine, creating a sense of community and place,” said Cichon-Douglas. “We hope to continue this journey, igniting our downtown spaces for students, family and the greater community.”

ARTWalk is a collaboration between Destination Granby, the East Grand School District and Granby businesses. It’s led by teachers Katrina Larsen, Shelley Peters, Justine Sawyer, Laura Veraldo and Darrell Woods.