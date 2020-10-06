As Grand COVID-19 cases rise, public health pleas for compliance
On Monday, Grand County Public Health confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19.
This comes after nine cases were found last week connected to a coronavirus outbreak at Cliffview Assisted Living and two cases confirmed in students at West Grand High School.
Of the 12 new cases reported Monday, 10 related to Cliffview while the other two are still under investigation. This brings the total number of cases in Grand County since the pandemic began up to 99.
One Grand County resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
In a release, public health emphasized that suppression is a collective community responsibility especially during as case rates rise.
“It is the responsibility of individual businesses to adopt and hold themselves accountable to the guidance and regulations,” public health officials said. “Enforcement from GCPH is an option, but compliance is the expectation.”
The department added that with the winter season approaching, it would be incredibly detrimental to close down again from COVID-19. Precautions are needed to prevent this from happening, including public mask wearing, limiting gatherings, increased ventilation, good personal hygiene and other preventive measures.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User