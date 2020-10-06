As Grand COVID-19 cases rise, public health pleas for compliance

On Monday, Grand County Public Health confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19.

This comes after nine cases were found last week connected to a coronavirus outbreak at Cliffview Assisted Living and two cases confirmed in students at West Grand High School.

Of the 12 new cases reported Monday, 10 related to Cliffview while the other two are still under investigation. This brings the total number of cases in Grand County since the pandemic began up to 99.

One Grand County resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

In a release, public health emphasized that suppression is a collective community responsibility especially during as case rates rise.

“It is the responsibility of individual businesses to adopt and hold themselves accountable to the guidance and regulations,” public health officials said. “Enforcement from GCPH is an option, but compliance is the expectation.”

The department added that with the winter season approaching, it would be incredibly detrimental to close down again from COVID-19. Precautions are needed to prevent this from happening, including public mask wearing, limiting gatherings, increased ventilation, good personal hygiene and other preventive measures.