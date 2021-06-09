Ash, dust devils likely over burn scars through summer

An ash or dust devil forms over the East Troublesome burn scar. The sheriff’s office has received a number of smoke sightings over the past week, but all have been found to be ash or dust devils stirred up by the wind.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff’s Office

The Grand County Communication Center has received a number of reports of smoke sightings within the East Troublesome Fire burn scar over the past week, but none have turned out to be from fire.

According to a release for the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to these reports have confirmed that these were ash or dust devils stirred up by the wind. It’s likely these ash or dust devils may be visible throughout the summer.

The sheriff’s office said that with heightened wildfire awareness, seeing a plume of smoke is naturally concerning. Officials added that they appreciate everyone’s vigilance, awareness of fire restrictions and continued work to prevent wildfires.

Emergency notifications in Grand County are sent out through CodeRED, which notifies residents and visitors via cellphone notifications. The notifications are sent based on location to ensure visitors can receive critical information in a CodeRED area.

Visitors to Grand can download the CodeRED alert app on their smartphone. For more, visit http://www.GCEmergency.com .