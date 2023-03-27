Aurora dentist searched “how to make poison,” bought arsenic and cyanide before wife’s death, affidavit says

James Toliver Craig, 45.

Photo provided by Aurora Police Department

An Aurora dentist bought arsenic and cyanide days before his wife was poisoned to death, searched online about how to poison someone and was having an affair, police alleged in his arrest affidavit.

James Craig, 45, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Sunday , hours after his wife, Angela Craig, 43, was taken off life support and died. Investigators believe James Craig put poison in protein shakes he made for his wife, according to the affidavit.

An apparent selfie posted to James and Angela Craig’s joint Facebook profile.

Photo via Facebook

Aurora police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand called Angela Craig’s death “a heinous, complex and calculated murder” in a statement released following her husband’s arrest.

Weeks before Angela died, James Craig used a communal computer at his workplace to conduct numerous searches about poison, investigators alleged in the 52-page affidavit.

The searches on YouTube and Google included: “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human,” “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy,” “Top 5 Undetectable Poisons That Show No Signs of Foul Play,” “how to make poison,” and “The Top 10 Deadliest Plants (They Can Kill You),” according to the affidavit.

