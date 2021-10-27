Authorities searching for man who ran from Kremmling traffic stop

Authorities are trying to apprehend for a man who fled a traffic stop in Kremmling on Wednesday.

According to police, Colorado State Police tried to stop Joshua Mauer, 32, when he ran away from the officer. A woman who was inside the vehicle with Mauer has been detained.

Mauer is known to have at least one active warrant. According to Kremmling police, officers with Colorado State Patrol, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Kremmling Police Department are in the area of Eagle and 1st Street searching for him.

Police said they do not believe anyone is in danger at this time but asked people to avoid the area while officers continue their search.

A K-9 unit will be in the area trying to track Mauer. If anyone sees him in the area, they should call 911. On Facebook, Kremmling police posted a photo of the suspect.