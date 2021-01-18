Authorities urging caution after fatal snowmobile wreck

Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a snowmobile wreck on Sunday outside Grand Lake that killed one rider and injured another.

Courtesy GCSAR

One snowmobiler died and another was hurt Sunday in a wreck on the Idleglen trail system.

According to responding agencies, Grand County Search and Rescue was called to the trail system outside Grand Lake around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, for two injured snowmobilers.

At the scene of the wreck, first responders performed CPR on a 29-year-old woman, who later succumbed to her injuries. Her name has not yet been released. The other rider was taken out of the area with knee injuries.

According to search and rescue, not much is known about the wreck at this time, though both riders were wearing helmets.

Conditions are not ideal for snowmobiling because of a lack of snow. Search and rescue crews noted that parts of the trail were bare Sunday with exposed gravel and rocks.

Authorities are urging recreators to stay within their comfort zones, wear a helmet and avoid riding at night or in low light.