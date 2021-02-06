Avalanche blocks lane on Berthoud Pass

A small avalanche has blocked the eastbound lane on Berthoud Pass.

First responders are also working a crash farther up the pass on US Highway 40. The eastbound lane is blocked there as well with traffic being diverted around the accident.

Drivers are advised to use caution and should expect delays on Berthoud.

Parts of the county are under a high wind warning and winter weather advisory beginning Saturday night through Sunday morning. Wind gusts could reach 80 mph in exposed areas and blowing snow could limit visibility.

Additionally, there is an avalanche warning in place for the western and southern parts of the county with snow and wind adding weight to a weak snowpack. Avalanche danger is considered high.

Go to cotrip.org for the latest updates on road conditions.