Avalanche reported on Berthoud Pass, possible burials

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, EMS, Flight for Life and the Winter Park Ski Patrol Dog Team are responding to an avalanche with possible burials on Berthoud Pass.

Grand County Dispatch received a report of a possible avalanche in the Current Creek area near the “postage stamp” feature at approximately 11 a.m. on March 23, 2022. The initial report was that two people were possibly involved in the avalanche, this is unconfirmed at this time.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche conditions in the area are moderate. The 2021-22 avalanche season has so far claimed six lives in Colorado and resulted in 10 reported burials.

We will continue to update this story as new details emerge.