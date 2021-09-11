Aviation museum honors volunteer of year

Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum co-founder Bill Hamilton, left, presents the Volunteer of the Year Award to Bob Conover on the steps of the historic Rocky Mountain Airways airline terminal at the Granby/Grand County Airport.

Courtesy Penny Hamilton/Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum

This year’s volunteer of the year at the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum spent every weekend this summer getting visitors and transient pilots.

The museum at the Granby/Grand County Airport named long-time Fraser resident, Bob Conover, volunteer of the year. He is a former US Navy pilot and retired Delta Airline Captain.

Conover was hobbled by a cast on his foot, according to the museum, but enthusiastically shared Granby Airport and local aviation history with visitors to the free Grand County Historical Association museum.

Next year, the aviation museum will be asking for volunteer “airport ambassadors” to greet aviation and airport visitors for two-hour shifts on Fridays or Saturdays.