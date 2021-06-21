Aviation museum open for free every Friday and Saturday

Rocky Mountain Airways provided commercial airline service to Granby/Grand County Airport. The Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum is located inside this historic airline terminal at 1023 CR 610 on Granby/Grand County Airport.

Courtesy Emily Warner Field Avialtion Museum

The museum welcomes visitors and residents of all ages free all every from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday over the summer, except July 3, where there will be the EAA Fly-In & Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at Granby Airport.

During the breakfast, people may enjoy their meal on the tarmac with proceeds going to the annual fundraiser to send young people to the EAA Air Academy summer camps and scholarships to local graduates pursuing a career in aviation.

