Aviation museum open for free every Friday and Saturday
Fundraising pancake breakfast planned for July 3
The Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum is located in the historic Rocky Mountain Airways airline terminal at the Granby/Grand County Airport.
The museum welcomes visitors and residents of all ages free all every from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday over the summer, except July 3, where there will be the EAA Fly-In & Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at Granby Airport.
During the breakfast, people may enjoy their meal on the tarmac with proceeds going to the annual fundraiser to send young people to the EAA Air Academy summer camps and scholarships to local graduates pursuing a career in aviation.
For more about the local museums, http://www.GrandCountyHistory.org
