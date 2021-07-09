B.L.A.S.T. returns with chance for $1 million prize

Sponsored by the Middle Park Medical Foundation, the annual golf tournament B.L.A.S.T. is back for 2021. The tournament will be on Aug. 31 at Pole Creek with a shotgun start.

The tournament will feature player gifts; lunch and drink tickets; on-course contests such as longest drive, hole in one, and closest to the pin with prizes; other on-course surprises; a photographer and cash prizes for the top three teams.

The winning foursome also will enter into a shootout for a chance to win $100,000, and the closest to the pin during that shootout will win a seven night resort stay.

Additionally, tournament organizers will raffle off prizes and a shot from 165 yards out for $1 million.

For more, https://birdease.com/mpmffallblast2021 .