B.L.A.S.T. returns with chance for $1 million prize
news@skyhinews.com
Sponsored by the Middle Park Medical Foundation, the annual golf tournament B.L.A.S.T. is back for 2021. The tournament will be on Aug. 31 at Pole Creek with a shotgun start.
The tournament will feature player gifts; lunch and drink tickets; on-course contests such as longest drive, hole in one, and closest to the pin with prizes; other on-course surprises; a photographer and cash prizes for the top three teams.
The winning foursome also will enter into a shootout for a chance to win $100,000, and the closest to the pin during that shootout will win a seven night resort stay.
Additionally, tournament organizers will raffle off prizes and a shot from 165 yards out for $1 million.
For more, https://birdease.com/mpmffallblast2021.
