Backcountry basics: Sky-Hi News reporter heads behind the scenes of avalanche training
Colorado Mountain School guides outline the fundamentals of decision making in avalanche territory
December 18, 2017
Sky-Hi News Reporter Lance Maggart spent the weekend in Estes Park taking an AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Course with Colorado Mountain School. The course covered decision making aspects of traveling in avalanche terrain.
Look for Lance’s full stories about his time on the snow later this week in print and online.