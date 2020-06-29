Bailey man killed in motorcycle crash on US 40

Authorities have identified the man who died in a motorcycle wreck Sunday evening on US Highway 40 near Granby as Aaron Reiss, 45, of Bailey.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Reiss was driving a Harley Davidson east on US 40 around 4 p.m. when he tried to pass another vehicle and crossed into the westbound lane.

The motorcycle came into the path of a 2016 Acura MDX that was headed west. The Acura slowed and skidded onto the shoulder as the driver tried to avoid Reiss. However, the Harley Davidson also skidded onto the shoulder, where it was struck by the Acura.

The motorcycle landed in some grass north of the roadway and the Acura stopped on the west lane shoulder.

Reiss was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grand County Coroner’s Office. The driver and passenger of the Acura were both wearing seatbelts and not injured.

The crash closed Highway 40 in both directions Sunday evening. CSP said no charges are expected.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Granby Police Department, the East Grand Fire Department, Grand County EMS and the Colorado Department of Transportation also assisted on the accident.