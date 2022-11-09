Ballot 6A passes to fund affordable housing

The boundary of the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. Grand's soaring home prices prompted town and county leaders to come together as a unified force to concentrate solely on creating affordable housing in the Partnership's boundaries.

Election results came in at 4:10 a.m., and voters in the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership have passed Ballot Issue 6A. The ballot initiative won with 2,061 votes for over 1,596 votes against, with 3,657 votes cast, as of the last posted results.

6A asked voters within the Partnership’s boundaries if they would vote to approve a property tax increase to provide the Partnership a dedicated funding source to plan, develop, finance and maintain affordable housing for year-round residents in the Fraser River Valley. Property taxes will be increased by 2.00 mills (or approximately $5.64 per month on a property valued at $500,000), so the Partnership will be able to generate $1.2 million a year.

When reached for comment as the election results came in, Debra Brynoff, the Partnership’s Board President stated, “The Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership is very grateful to the community for supporting the Housing Partnership’s efforts to address our local housing crises through ballot measure 6A and is incredibly proud of how the community has come together to work collaboratively.”

The Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership was formed in April to “prioritize and focus its resources on creating housing units on the ground for year-round residents,” according to their website.

“We are especially grateful that the community was willing to extend public trust to a new organization that can provide a strong foundation for a valley-wide housing program,” said Brynoff.

The Partnership plans to create affordable housing through public-private partnerships and issuing construction bonds, rather than supplementing down-payment and financial assistance programs already available to residents in the area.

The Partnership’s leadership has said it needs to generate at least $1 million annually to make a meaningful impact on housing for year-round residents. The now-passed 2-mill property tax on residential and commercial property will provide them with a reliable, annual $1.2 million dedicated funding source. This funding can be “leveraged” to issue bonds to pay for the construction of housing units.

“Now the hard work begins. In the coming months, the Housing Partnership will continue efforts to build its organizational capacity and work with the sense of urgency required by the current housing crisis,” Brynoff said. “Thanks to the community, our efforts can begin immediately.”

To learn more the Partnership’s goals and what 6A means now that’s it passed, visit frvhp.com or housingforlocals.com .