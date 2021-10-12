Ballots mailed to voters

The Grand County Clerk and Recorder’s office has mailed ballots to residents ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

Ballots were mailed on Friday and can be dropped off at any of the 24/7 ballot boxes in the county or during the scheduled in-person voting hours at the polling center at the Grand County Administration Building.

Drop off boxes are located at the county admin building in Hot Sulphur Springs, the CSU Extension Office in Kremmling, the Grand Lake town hall, the Granby town hall and the Grand Park Recreation Center in Fraser.

In-person voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 on the top floor of the county admin buillding, as well as 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Draft ballots and election information are available at GrandVotes.org.

Locally, Grand County EMS, East Grand School District, West Grand School District, Grand Fire and the Board of Grand County Commissioners all have questions on the ballot.

There are also three statewide questions regarding more voter oversight on state revenue, increasing marijuana taxes to fund an educational program and reducing some kinds of property taxes.