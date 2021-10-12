Ballots mailed to voters
The Grand County Clerk and Recorder’s office has mailed ballots to residents ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
Ballots were mailed on Friday and can be dropped off at any of the 24/7 ballot boxes in the county or during the scheduled in-person voting hours at the polling center at the Grand County Administration Building.
Drop off boxes are located at the county admin building in Hot Sulphur Springs, the CSU Extension Office in Kremmling, the Grand Lake town hall, the Granby town hall and the Grand Park Recreation Center in Fraser.
In-person voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 on the top floor of the county admin buillding, as well as 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Draft ballots and election information are available at GrandVotes.org.
Locally, Grand County EMS, East Grand School District, West Grand School District, Grand Fire and the Board of Grand County Commissioners all have questions on the ballot.
There are also three statewide questions regarding more voter oversight on state revenue, increasing marijuana taxes to fund an educational program and reducing some kinds of property taxes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Ballots mailed to voters
The Grand County Clerk and Recorder’s office has mailed ballots to residents ahead of the Nov. 2 election.