Ballots safe from East Troublesome Fire

Election ballots from Grand Lake and Granby have been removed from the designated drop off boxes due to the East Troublesome Fire.

According to local officials, the ballots are safe.

Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sarah Rosene confirmed on Thursday that the ballot drop boxes in Grand Lake and Granby were emptied Thursday and locked so that no other ballots could be dropped in the box.

Rosene was escorted by a Grand County Sheriff’s Deputy to clear the Grand Lake box, while Granby’s designated election official, Deb Hess, removed the ballots from Granby’s box.

The clerk added that all election equipment and ballots have been moved into a fireproof vault in the Hot Sulphur Springs administration building, where a camera has been installed to ensure safekeeping.

On Monday, almost 20% of eligible voters in Grand County had voted early, totaling over 2,000 ballots.