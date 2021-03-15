Bar fight in Grand Lake leads to investigation of possible hate crime

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility a bar fight in Grand Lake was a hate crime against a local woman for her sexuality.

Just after midnight Friday, the sheriff’s office, Granby Police and Fraser Winter Park Police responded to a large fight involving 10-15 people outside the Lariat bar in Grand Lake. Upon their arrival, police arrested one man and cited three women.

At the scene, a group of people identified Kalai Robledo, 25, as the primary aggressor in the fight, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Robledo told police that he was arguing over his bill with the bartender when other patrons joined in and a group of women attacked him. According to the affidavit, Robledo said he punched several of the women out of self defense.

However, two of the women cited — Katrina Braley and Nathalie Brady — both had very different recollections of the altercation.

According to the affidavit, Braley told police that Robledo and a woman he was with, Tyler Cornacchione, actually started the fight.

Braley allegedly told police that she was punched so hard during the incident that the force knocked her to the ground, where she continued to get punched and her shoulder was dislocated.

According to the affidavit, Braley and Brady suffered the worst injuries of anyone involved, and Brady sustained a broken nose, which she alleged Robledo was responsible for.

The affidavit adds that Braley told police she punched Robledo after he started the fight.

Braley and Brady were taken to Middle Park Health and treated for their injuries.

Robledo was charged with fighting in public and felony assault. Braley, Brady and Cornacchione were issued summons for fighting in public.

The affidavit doesn’t detail what started the fight, but social media posts have suggested Robledo used a homophobic slur against one of the women who was beaten up.

On Monday, officials at the sheriff’s office confirmed they are reviewing whether hate crime charges might be applicable.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office continues to seek witnesses. Direct witnesses can call the sheriff’s office at 970-725-3343.