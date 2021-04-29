Bark Park open for season

Granby's Bark Park, located next to River Run Ranch, opened Thursday to the public. The fenced-in park has designated sides for big and small dogs, which include a pond.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

Granby’s Bark Park opened for the year on Thursday with plans to update the pooch playground with new equipment.

The Bark Park is a free, fenced-in area next to the River Run Ranch with designated sides for large and small dogs, which include a pond feature for pups. It closes each winter when the pond freezes and poses a danger for dogs.

The park is open during daylight hours every day of the week.

Mary Ann Kerstiens, Grand County animal control officer, said the park is also planning to get agility equipment installed with a tentative schedule of May 12. During the installation, the park will be closed to the public.

“We are excited,” Kerstiens said. “Each side will have some equipment and we will add more in the future if all goes well.”

Anyone interested in donating for future improvements and park maintenance, can do so at the donation box at the Bark Park.