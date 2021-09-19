Barn fire inside Rocky Mountain National Park under investigation

A fire broke out at Glacier Creek Stables Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park.

RMNP / Courtesy photo

Crews used thousands of gallons of water and heavy equipment to put out a burning two-story metal hay barn inside Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday.

According to park officials, the fire broke out at the Glacier Creek Stables in Rocky Mountain National Park near Sprague Lake, and park rangers and interagency firefighting resources arrived to find the large metal barn burning.

As firefighters battled the barn fire, park wildland firefighters laid hose downwind to help prevent a wild fire. Previous thinning and fire mitigation efforts had taken place in this area.

Officials reported that the metal building kept the fire contained and lessened the likelihood of the fire spreading to the surrounding area.

Thousands of gallons of water were used, and excavators pulled the building down, as the hay and building continued to burn, to aid firefighting efforts. With the building down, crews turned over debris and doused any more flames.

Bear Lake Road inbound traffic was closed for about three hours. Bear Lake Road reopened at 7 p.m., but the access road to Sprague Lake remains closed.

Interagency resources from Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Allenspark Fire Protection District, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District, US Forest Service and Big Elk Meadows Volunteer Fire Department were involved with the firefighting efforts.

There were no injuries and no horses were harmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.