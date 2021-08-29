Bear cubs that ran off in May after mother attacked Steamboat man are safely located months later
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife proclaimed, it’s “good news Friday!”
That message was relayed by CPW’s Steamboat Springs Facebook page Friday with several photos of two bear cubs. While it’s thrilling to see adorable baby bears — albeit safely on the other side of a computer screen — there was a deeper story behind the cute pics.
“The two cubs that were left on their own after their mother was euthanized following an attack south of Steamboat in late May have been caught,” read the social media post.
As reported by Steamboat Pilot & Today, a Steamboat man was injured May 30 after encountering a black bear outside of his home in the Whitewood subdivision southwest of the city. The man noticed the door to his garage, where he stored birdseed, was open. When he went to close it, he came upon the bear and her two cubs.
When he tried to back away slowly, the mother bear attacked, according to CPW. Though the man’s injuries were not considered life threatening, lacerations on his arms and legs required surgery.
CPW officers were forced to euthanize the mother bear, but her two cubs went missing. That is, until Friday, when they were safely located after spending nearly the entire summer alone in the forested areas of Routt County.
“They are in good health and will be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation center where they will be fattened up and hibernate this winter,” read CPW’s Facebook post. “They will then be released back into the wild next spring!”
Pilot & Today left a message requesting comment from CPW.
