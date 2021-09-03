Beloved Betty Cranmer commemorated on 100th

For Betty Cranmer’s 100th birthday party in Granby on Sunday, the unofficial guest count matched her age with friends, family, former neighbors and students gathering to celebrate.

Sitting in a place of honor at the front of the pavilion in Polhamus Park, Betty was applauded in speeches from her children, a past and the current superintendent of East Grand School District, Granby’s mayor, Grand County’s Veteran Services Director and many more.

A recurring thread in the remarks about Betty recalled her kindness and dedication to her community, whether that be through her service as a nurse during World War II or in her 50 years of teaching and volunteering for Grand County’s schools.

“In getting to know the staff of (Granby Elementary), probably the most impressive person I got to meet was (Betty),” said Robb Rankin, former East Grand superintendent. “From her love of literacy to her love of children to her love, it continued no matter what … so, Betty for your kindness and love of people, I thank you.”

Though the birthday event started with planned speeches, many attendees shared heartfelt, spontaneous stories of learning to read with Betty’s help in the classroom, having tea in her home or hiking all over Grand County at her side. Additionally, veterans at the celebration saluted Betty for her service.

For her work in Grand County, both Granby Mayor Josh Hardy and Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke indicated they plan to officially designate Aug. 29 as Betty Cranmer Day.

“What other person has had the experience of serving her country in World War II to helping my kids learn to read and everything in between? How often do we get to be in the presence of such a person?” Linke asked the crowd. “Thank you, Mrs. Betty, for all that you’ve done.”

In between speakers, Betty repeatedly thanked her guests and joked that she hoped people were sticking to true stories because they were all so complimentary.

“To hear all of these friends saying all these things, I’m thinking who are they talking about,” she said with a laugh.

When Betty gave her remarks, she said the event was a great reminder of how lucky she is to have her friends, family and community, noting she would say thank you in every language if she knew how.

“How wonderful God has given me these years to live and enjoy his creations and his people,” she said. “Thank you for showing up today, this is the highlight of my visit back to Granby.”

According to Betty’s son, Holbrook Mahn, the family has already started planning a 101st birthday for Betty next summer in Granby.

“It’s remarkable when somebody reaches 100 years. What makes it even more remarkable is if that life has been filled with giving, love, care and kindness,” Mahn said of his mother.

A video of the event is available on Youtube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Os6SV-58yOE&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=GrandCountyTV18.