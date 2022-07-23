Benefit concert on Aug. 13 to support Grand County Search and Rescue

This first annual concert to benefit Search and Rescue was created by two brothers who were rescued by GCSAR after a storm storm. GCSAR saved their dog, Stella, a week later.

Grand County Search and Rescue/Courtesy Image

Grand County Search and Rescue plays an essential role in keeping residents and visitors safe as they recreate in the county’s vast outdoors, yet the all-volunteer organization must raise a lion’s share of its own money.

On Saturday, August 13, you can support those who help others by attending search and rescue’s first-ever benefit concert, Stella Gives Back, at Hideaway Park in Winter Park. The Saturday concert was inspired and organized by two brothers who Search and Rescue saved during a high-elevation winter storm in 2021. Searchers also found the brothers’ dog, Stella, after five days.

The benefit concert will feature live music from the brothers’ band, Slopeside, as well as Tara Rose and the Andy Sydow Band. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to purchasing equipment, technical gear, backcountry transport and more. Get tickets at stellagivesback.org , and check back next week for a story about Grand County Search and Rescue.