Bennet and Hickenlooper invite U.S. postmaster general to tour Colorado post offices

The Granby Post Office sits under a blue sky Feb. 22.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

As part of an effort to remedy service and delivery issues at United State Postal Office locations in Colorado, the state’s senators sent a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Joshua Colin, the USPS executive vice president, inviting them to tour a Colorado post office.

The letter reads that the senators’ offices have seen an increase in complaints about delivery delays and gaps in service over the last two years and listed four issues Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper would like the postal service to address:

Resolve staffing shortages

Partner with towns to identify affordable housing for USPS staff

Revamp physical infrastructure, particularly for packages

Reinstate regular updates to the Congressional delegation

“Our office has worked closely with the Colorado-Wyoming USPS district office on these issues, and it is clear that the district is strapped for resources and attention from Washington,” Bennet said in a statement. “We’re hopeful Postmaster DeJoy and USPS leadership will come to Colorado to see the challenges their staff and our communities face firsthand.”

Read the full letter below.