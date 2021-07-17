Berthoud Pass reopens following crash

Update: The crash has been cleared and both lanes are open.

Original: Both lanes of US Highway 40 on the west side of Berthoud Pass are closed due to a car crash.

The closure is between Robins Roost and mile marker 243, and drivers should expect delays. There is no estimated time for reopening.

See updates at http://www.cotrip.org .

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.