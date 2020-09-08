Berthoud Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass reopen following wrecks
11:35 a.m.: Rabbit Ears Pass has also reopened.
11 a.m.: Berthoud Pass has reopened following a wreck, but drivers are asked to use extra caution.
Rabbit Ears Pass on US Highway 40 is closed to due multiple crashes. There is no estimated time for reopening.
The Grand County Office of Emergency Management said that 1,500 meters worth of power is out in parts of Granby, Winter Park and Fraser. Crews are working to restore power
Original story: Berthoud Pass is closed from mile markers 243-256 for a wreck on the east side of the pass.
There is no estimate for re-opening the road, which has experienced adverse driving conditions. Go to cotrip.org for updated road conditions.
Also, Winter Park Drive is temporarily closed due to a downed power line.
Vasquez Road is closed near Van Anderson due to a tree across a power line.
