Big early winter storm forecast for today across high country; up to 2 feet of snow possible

The National Weather Service in Denver has forecast a large, early winter storm to hit the Grand County area beginning today as a strong pacific system enters the area, just as Winter Park Resort heads into its first weekend and many regional ski resorts have opened their doors.

The system is expected to spread snow across the high country, heavy at times, and will bring winds up to 50 mph to create blowing snow and poor travel conditions, especially in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Snowfall amounts of one to two feet are expected over the mountains near and north of Rabbit Ears Pass, with six to 18 inches

over Rocky Mountain National Park and six to 12 inches over the mountains near the I-70 corridor.

The foothills and high valleys, however, will likely only receive one to four inches.

The snow will diminish quickly after midnight, but light flurries will likely last until sunrise.