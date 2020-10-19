Big Horn Park on pre-evacuation as crews contain East Troublesome Fire

An air tanker can be seen flying near the East Troublesome Fire.

Courtesy Byron Church

With little growth overnight on the East Troublesome Fire, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded the Big Horn Park subdivision from evacuation to pre-evacuation orders.

The neighborhood had been evacuated on Wednesday. The East Troublesome Fire remains at 12,655 acres with 10% containment. According to a US Forest Service, the fire spread about a quarter mile east overnight.

Fire crews spent Sunday working to protect the Big Horn Park neighborhood and build a containment line south of the blaze, while continuing aerial drops on the east side of the fire.

Work on the southern and western containment lines will continue today, as well as efforts to slow growth to the east using more aerial drops.

Winds are expected to remain strong throughout the day today and shift directions to the northwest this afternoon.

More resources are being sent to the fire, which currently has 231 personnel on it, in an effort to keep the flames from Colorado Highway 125.

So far, the only change to evacuation and pre-evacuation orders has been for the Big Horn Park subdivision.

Colorado Highway 125 remains closed from milepost 5 to milepost 27, and public lands north of Hot Sulphur Springs to Willow Creek Pass and east to US Highway 34 are still restricted to the public.