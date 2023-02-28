Bird flu risk to people in Colorado is low despite recent animal infections. But what would it take to cross over to humans?

The average person currently has very little risk of contracting bird flu — which is highly lethal in chickens and other poultry — but experts are concerned that the way some animals are raised in tightly packed facilities can allow the current flu strain opportunity to spread and mutate, potentially adding to the risk the virus can be transmitted to humans.

Getty images

Right now, the average person has very little risk of contracting bird flu, but whether that could change at some point depends on whether two viruses meet in the wrong animal.

The virus currently circulating is a strain of H5N1 flu (the letters and numbers refer to certain proteins on its surface). It’s highly lethal in chickens and other poultry , and millions of birds have had to be euthanized in Colorado and across the nation after their flocks were infected. That’s a major factor in the sharp increase in egg prices in recent months.

Only a handful of human cases have been reported, all in people who worked with poultry or had backyard flocks. This type of H5N1 isn’t well suited to spread between humans, but has infected other mammals.

One human in Colorado tested positive last year , but health officials weren’t sure if the person was truly infected, or if some virus particles just hitched a ride in their nose. The person, who worked with poultry, reported fatigue was their only symptom and recovered fully.

Read more at DenverPost.com .