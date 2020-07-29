Fishing report: Bites slow as temps rise

Lake trout are being caught with small plastics tipped with sucker meat as browns and rainbows are rising at the surface in the early morning hours.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

LAKE LEVELS Williams Fork: 7,810.59 feet (7,811 full) Willow Creek: 8,124.75 feet (8,128) Green Mountain: 7,899.68 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,277.45 feet (8,277)

Here this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 99% as the summer draw down begins. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Surface temp is 65 warming to 67 degrees in the main body.

The lake trout bite is fair to good depending on the day. The bite drops off considerably after 11 a.m., but you can find biters in 80-90 feet deep throughout the day.

Small grubs tipped with sucker meat are working best for us. Northern pike are slow, but we’ve had some follows in the west bays. Rainbows are breaking the surface most of the day. Cast small spinners or a fly and bubble at the rises.

A few rainbows are being caught bottom fishing around the campgrounds with Power Bait or worms. You’ll probably catch some crawdads, too.

Kokanee trolling is slow but some 4-year-olds are being caught in 40-50 feet. Most koke trollers are catching small lake trout.

Grand Lake: The bite has slowed down this week. We are finding lake trout in 30-60 feet of water. Small plastics and spoons tipped with sucker meat have produced most of the lake trout.

Make sure to capitalize on every chance, as bites are at a premium this time of year. Browns and rainbows can still be caught near the surface at first light, but as soon as the sun hits the water, it gets tougher.

Lake Granby: Rainbows and brown trout have been difficult along the shorelines. A few browns are being caught at night with lures. Lake trout are still willing to hit small jigs tipped with sucker meat. Keep moving till you find a group of fish that will bite.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.