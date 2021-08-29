Black Mountain Fire burns 120 acres north of Kremmling

Fire crews are responding to smoke on Sunday afternoon in the Black Mountain area near Kremmling.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Black Mountain Fire has burned 120 acres in the area off County Road 2 near Big Horn Park.

Air and ground operations continue to try and douse the flames, though an update from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is moving and growing to the south and southeast.

The smoke was reported around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Big Horn Park and County Road 2. Crews requested a helicopter water drop early on because of the remote terrain.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

Command of the fire will be transferred to the US Forest Service on Monday. The fire is burning west of the East Troublesome burn area.

Assisting agencies include Kremmling Fire, Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall Fire, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke can be seen as far as Grand Lake and possibly into Boulder and Larimer counties.