Black Mountain Fire containment up to 61%

Brian Gold / Black Mountain Fire

Fire crews have contained more than half of the Black Mountain Fire burning 418 acres about eight miles northeast of Kremmling.

On Wednesday, the fire was 61% contained after crews focused on the southern and eastern edges of the fire with the help of helicopters. Firefighters patrolled the ground clearing debris from the area to allow helicopters to drop water directly onto burning fuels.

Crews worked on Wednesday to gain more containment on the western edge of the fire. Weather on Wednesday was hot and dry, which can contribute to aggressive fire behavior.

The fire broke out Aug. 29 and was determined to be caused by lightening strike after investigators found a struck tree in the area. When lightning strikes a tree, sap boils, steam is generated and cells explode in the wood, leading to physical damage and often the ignition of a fire.

The areas of K11, north of Parshall, and the west half HSS21, north of Hot Sulphur Springs, remain under pre-evacuation orders. To see the countywide evacuation map, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/156/Office-of-Emergency-Management .