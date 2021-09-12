Black Mountain Fire expects complete containment in October

Firefighters work on containment lines on the western edge of the Black Mountain Fire on Sept. 9.

Black Mountain Fire Facebook page/courtesy photo

With containment on the Black Mountain Fire increasing, fire crews believe the blaze could be fully secured by the end of October.

On Sunday, crews had contained 84% of the fire, which has remained at 418 acres since Sept. 8. Firefighters planned to continue gaining containment on the northwest edge, according to Jason Haug, field operations section chief.

Haug said containment on the east edge of the fire is more difficult due to the terrain in the area, but a crew is assessing the area. The east edge has a lot of jackstraw trees, where trees have blown over each other forming a criss-cross pattern on the ground.

The fire received more rain throughout the early morning hours on Sunday, which will help secure containment lines.

Rain is expected to continue on and off through Monday, which could hinder getting more resources up to the fire, but Haug said those resources remain available for any initial attacks for hot spots or growth.

The fire broke out Aug. 29 around 13 miles northeast from Kremmling and was determined to be caused by lightening strike after investigators found a struck tree in the area.

The areas of K11, north of Parshall, and the west half HSS21, north of Hot Sulphur Springs, remain under pre-evacuation orders. To see the countywide evacuation map, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/156/Office-of-Emergency-Management .