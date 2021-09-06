Black Mountain Fire nearly half contained
Containment of the Black Mountain Fire has jumped to 48% as of Monday morning.
The new containment includes a section of the edge along Round Gulch and another stretch of line further east, near the southern tip of the “finger,” according to the most recent update.
The fire burning 8 miles northeast of Kremmling broke out Aug. 29 due to a lightening strike. It remains at 416 acres.
Also Sunday, the Heavy Equipment Task Force used dozers to move debris and improve secondary line off the eastern edge designed to limit any possible future fire growth.
On Sunday, the Incident Management Team sent firefighters and three Type 6 engines to assist with a new fire start. The fire was located in a hay field about 2 miles southwest of the Black Mountain Fire. Flames were knocked down within an hour and the fire was extinguished, according to officials.
On Monday, firefighters planned to make more containment gains along the western and southern edges of the fire. Fire behavior has been limited, according to the update, but fire danger will be elevated by warmer weather, low humidity and gusty afternoon winds.
Monday’s high temperature will be 73 degrees over the fire area with relative humidity dropping to 11%. Afternoon winds out of the southwest could include gusts of up to 26 mph.
The areas of K11, north of Parshall, and the west half HSS21, north of Hot Sulphur Springs, remain under pre-evacuation orders. To see the countywide evacuation map, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/156/Office-of-Emergency-Management.
